'Superman' sequel: Xolo Mariduena to return as Blue Beetle

Mariduena joins a star-studded cast for Man of Tomorrow.

David Corenswet will play Superman, while Nicholas Hoult will portray Lex Luthor.

Other notable cast members include Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Aaron Pierre is also part of the ensemble.