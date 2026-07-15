'Superman' sequel: Xolo Mariduena to return as Blue Beetle
What's the story
Xolo Mariduena, who played Blue Beetle in the 2023 film of the same name, will reprise his role in the upcoming Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow. Deadline reported that sources close to production confirmed the news, marking the first time Mariduena will don the DC Comics character's suit since the 2023 film directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The film is currently under production in Atlanta and is expected to continue through summer.
Star-studded lineup
Cast of 'Man of Tomorrow'
Mariduena joins a star-studded cast for Man of Tomorrow.
David Corenswet will play Superman, while Nicholas Hoult will portray Lex Luthor.
Other notable cast members include Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.
Aaron Pierre is also part of the ensemble.
Spin-off project
Animated series based on Blue Beetle in development
In 2024, Deadline exclusively reported that a Blue Beetle animated series was in development from Miguel Puga, Warner Bros. Animation, and DC Studios.
The show aims to target young audiences who form a significant part of the superhero's fanbase.
However, there have been no updates on this project since its announcement.
Film synopsis
Who is Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle?
The Blue Beetle film revolved around Jaime Reyes, the third character to take on the superhero mantle in comics.
A beloved El Paso teen, Jaime was created by Charles Wojtkowski for Fox Comics in 1939 and first appeared in high-tech alien armor in 2006.
The film depicted him as a recent college graduate who accidentally comes into possession of an alien scarab that transforms him into Blue Beetle.