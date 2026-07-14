China's exports soar 27%, fastest since October 2021
What's the story
China's trade growth in June was much stronger than expected, with exports rising by 27% year-on-year. This is the fastest pace since October 2021, according to customs data released on Tuesday. The surge was driven by a global demand for AI hardware and US retailers rushing to beat anticipated tariff hikes.
Import surge
A look at import and export data
China's imports grew by 36% in June, the biggest increase since June 2021.
This was a major jump from the 27.4% growth in May and far exceeded economists' forecast of a 24% growth.
The trade surplus for June stood at $125.6 billion, further highlighting China's strong trade performance for the month.
Export destinations
Exports to US, EU, and Southeast Asia
China's exports to the US surged by some 14% last month, while imports grew by 26%.
Exports to Southeast Asian nations soared by about 35%, with imports rising by 27%.
Shipments to the European Union also rose significantly, increasing by 18.5%, while imports from the bloc grew over 9%.
This data shows a broad-based growth in China's trade across major global markets.
Economic challenges
Challenges for China amid strong trade performance
China is facing a growing supply-demand imbalance as strong industrial output and exports linked to the global AI investment boom continue to drive headline growth.
However, consumption and private investment are weakening amid a prolonged property downturn and volatile global oil prices.
Despite these challenges, exports are expected to remain strong in the second half of the year, potentially further straining trade relations with partners like Europe.
Export boost
AI hardware demand boosts exports, crude imports fall sharply
The global AI investment boom has also helped to cushion the fallout from the Middle East conflict and a global oil shock.
In June, China's exports of integrated circuits more than doubled from last year to $38 billion.
However, crude imports fell by 41% year-on-year to 29.3 million tons, reportedly the lowest level in nearly a decade.