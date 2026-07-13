Badrinath donation theft case: Suspended employee arrested

Official response

Nautiyal challenges suspension, FIR in court

The Uttarakhand government has directed the BKTC CEO to take action against officials responsible for financial irregularities, including payments for VIP guests at the Kedarnath establishment. An inquiry report found evidence of advance funds being released without approval, leading to a directive under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939. Meanwhile, Nautiyal has challenged his suspension and FIR in the Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Alok Mehra directed BKTC to respond by July 16.