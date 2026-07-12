New voter registration form asks about parents' electoral roll status

Registration changes

Applicants must choose from 3 options

The new section on Form 6 is not mandatory, but applicants cannot proceed without filling it out. They have to choose from three options regarding their own or their parents' names in the last SIR: existing, partially existing, or non-existent. If they select the first two options, they must provide details like Assembly constituency and booth number. However, it's unclear what happens if they select the third option.