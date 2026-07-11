Bizzarrini 5300 GT Aptera Lusso is a homage to 1960s
What's the story
Italian carmaker Bizzarrini has unveiled a modern rendition of its iconic 5300 GT Aptera Lusso. The original design, conceived in the mid-1960s but never produced, is now being brought to life with contemporary engineering techniques and materials. The new model retains the classic look of the original while incorporating modern features such as a carbon fiber body and advanced suspension systems.
History
The original Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada
Giotto Bizzarrini, an influential figure in Italy's automotive industry, founded his company in 1964 to create supercars under his own name. The first model was the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada, a stunning machine powered by a Chevrolet V8 engine. However, production lasted only four years and before the last unit was made, Bizzarrini had drawn up plans for a targa-style version called Aptera Lusso.
Revival
A look at the design
The Bizzarrini brand was revived in 2020 with plans to build a new supercar powered by a V12 engine. However, before doing this, the revived company decided to complete the unfinished project from the 1960s, the 5300 GT Aptera Lusso. The modern version features a carbon fiber body bonded to a semi-monocoque chassis reinforced with steel, two removable carbon-fiber roof panels that can be stored in the rear for open motoring, and an advanced suspension system.
Specifications
Engine and interiors
The modern Bizzarrini 5300 GT Aptera Lusso is powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine with modern fuel injection technology. It can be paired with either a five- or six-speed manual transmission, delivering an impressive output of up to 400hp. The car also comes with adjustable Koni dampers in the suspension, ventilated brakes, and a limited-slip differential for improved performance. The interior features air conditioning, a contemporary stereo system, and smartphone charging facilities.
Market launch
Limited production run
Only 10 units of the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Aptera Lusso will be produced, each likely to come with a hefty price tag. The car's materials are sourced in collaboration with Italian fashion brand Zegna, adding an element of luxury to its classic leather and wood-lined design. Despite its high price tag and limited availability, the revival of this iconic model is a testament to Bizzarrini's enduring legacy in the automotive world.