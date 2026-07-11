Bizzarrini 5300 GT Aptera Lusso is a homage to 1960s

Revival

A look at the design

The Bizzarrini brand was revived in 2020 with plans to build a new supercar powered by a V12 engine. However, before doing this, the revived company decided to complete the unfinished project from the 1960s, the 5300 GT Aptera Lusso. The modern version features a carbon fiber body bonded to a semi-monocoque chassis reinforced with steel, two removable carbon-fiber roof panels that can be stored in the rear for open motoring, and an advanced suspension system.