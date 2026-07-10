'US jobs for Americans, not fraudsters': Vance amid H-1B probe 

Investigation commitment

OIG looking into possible human trafficking, forced-labor networks

Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said they had already issued dozens of subpoenas in this investigation. "We are going to make sure...we track down every lead. We have whistleblowers talking about some of the biggest companies like Cognizant, who have been sort of... in the chatter of issues with PERM and H-1B visas," D'Esposito said. The OIG is also looking into possible human trafficking and forced-labor networks connected with guest worker visa programs.