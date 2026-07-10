'US jobs for Americans, not fraudsters': Vance amid H-1B probe
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has said that the Labour Department had already begun issuing subpoenas and opening investigations into "foreign fraudsters" misusing the H-1B visa program. Speaking at the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing base, he warned "foreign fraudsters" against misusing the H-1B visa system. "Big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this program to undercut...wages of American workers. So, you know what we're doing in the Trump administration? We're saying no more."
Warning
'American jobs ought to go to American workers'
He warned that if you are trying to take advantage, "you are not allowed into the United States." "Here's a simple principle...American jobs ought to go to American workers and not foreign fraudsters," Vance added. The investigation, led by Department of Labour's Office of Inspector General (OIG), is said to have uncovered alleged schemes in which employers and labor brokers filed fraudulent visa applications, coerced foreign workers into wage kickback arrangements, and used lower-paid foreign labor to undercut US workers.
Investigation commitment
OIG looking into possible human trafficking, forced-labor networks
Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said they had already issued dozens of subpoenas in this investigation. "We are going to make sure...we track down every lead. We have whistleblowers talking about some of the biggest companies like Cognizant, who have been sort of... in the chatter of issues with PERM and H-1B visas," D'Esposito said. The OIG is also looking into possible human trafficking and forced-labor networks connected with guest worker visa programs.
Program scrutiny
Investigation could impact major tech companies, foreign workers in US
The probe has reportedly identified several companies, including Indian IT giant Cognizant, as subjects of scrutiny. The H-1B visa program is crucial for US tech firms to hire skilled foreign workers, especially Indians. The technology sector is the largest user of H-1B visas, accounting for 60% to 70% of all new applications. Any intensified federal scrutiny of H-1B and PERM filings could impact major tech companies and thousands of foreign workers in the US.