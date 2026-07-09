Meta's 'super sensing' AI glasses could record all day
What's the story
Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is said to be working new "super-sensing" smart glasses. These futuristic specs are designed to continuously record audio and take photos every few seconds, The Financial Times reported. The idea is that users could then ask Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) about the audio and images captured by the glasses.
Privacy issues
Privacy concerns with data extraction
The proposed system for these smart glasses does not involve Meta storing or providing raw footage and audio to users. Instead, metadata from this data would be extracted and uploaded to a server for Meta's AI to query. This method is considered less intrusive in terms of privacy. However, it still raises concerns about how much information could be gleaned from the metadata alone.
Company stance
Camera disabled if users tamper with LED indicator
In light of the potential privacy issues, Meta has said that it plans to disable the camera if the LED recording indicator is tampered with. However, for its "super-sensing" mode, the company plans for this indicator to stay off. This decision comes from a desire not to desensitize users toward this feature by keeping it on during modes where they might not be actively capturing images or videos.
AI integration
Continuous AI interaction on glasses
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed excitement about the potential evolution of these glasses into a personal agent that could assist users throughout their day. The company also hinted at future software updates making its AI on glasses more continuous and in-the-moment, rather than just responding to specific questions from users. However, this raises further questions about user privacy and data security with such advanced technology.