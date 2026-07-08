'It's Not Like That' has been canceled

Prime Video cancels 'It's Not Like That' after 1 season

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:15 am Jul 08, 202611:15 am

What's the story

The faith-based family drama It's Not Like That, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wonder Project, has been canceled by Prime Video after just one season. The news comes over a month and a half after the show's global release on Prime Video. The series was a part of Prime Video's ongoing partnership with Wonder Project, the studio behind House of David. The show premiered on January 25 and later had a global release on May 15.