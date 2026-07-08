Prime Video cancels 'It's Not Like That' after 1 season
What's the story
The faith-based family drama It's Not Like That, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wonder Project, has been canceled by Prime Video after just one season. The news comes over a month and a half after the show's global release on Prime Video. The series was a part of Prime Video's ongoing partnership with Wonder Project, the studio behind House of David. The show premiered on January 25 and later had a global release on May 15.
Viewership performance
Show reportedly did well on Prime Video
Despite its cancellation, It's Not Like That reportedly performed well on Prime Video. The streaming service did not disclose viewership numbers but started releasing weekly Top 10 rankings in June. The first ranking list saw the show at No. 9 on the global series list. It also consistently appeared on Prime Video's Daily Top 10 series list in the US, currently holding the fifth position.
Show details
Cast and plot of 'It's Not Like That'
The show, created by Parenthood alumni Kristin Robinson and Ian Deitchman, followed Malcolm (Scott Foley), a recently widowed father of three, and Lori (Erinn Hayes), a newly divorced mother of two teens. The finale left viewers hanging with Malcolm finally confessing his feelings for Lori, only to be revealed as a figment of his imagination. The series also starred J.R. Ramirez, Cary Christopher, Caleb Baumann, Leven Miranda, Cassidy Paul, and Liv Lindell.