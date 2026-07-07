Bhagwant Mann video controversy: Gurugram police investigation stalls
What's the story
The Gurugram police are yet to question two senior Punjab Police officers in connection with a case involving the alleged fabrication of forensic reports for controversial videos featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Despite having substantial evidence, including CCTV footage and hotel records, the investigation has stalled, The Indian Express reported. The accused, Arun and Ankit, were arrested on June 23 and sent to judicial custody on July 2 after an eight-day interrogation.
Alleged meetings
Complainant alleged he met a senior Punjab officer
The complainant in the case, forensic expert Jaspreet Singh, alleged he met a senior Punjab officer and another highly senior officer at a hotel on June 15. He claimed he was asked to prepare reports stating that a controversial video of Mann was AI-generated or manipulated. "I was further told that reports were required to be prepared stating that the video was AI-generated, manipulated, fabricated," Singh alleged in his FIR.
Financial investigation
Police have traced money trail
The Gurugram police's preliminary investigation also revealed that the two Punjab Police officers allegedly paid ₹10 lakh to the accused. The police have reportedly traced this money trail. Despite repeated attempts, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj and ACP Naveen Sharma have not yet commented on the ongoing investigation. However, sources privy to the case assured the news outlet that "whoever is involved shall not be spared."
Ongoing investigation
Top brass of Punjab Police contacted Haryana counterparts
Sources told The Indian Express that the top brass of the Punjab Police contacted their Haryana counterparts before and after the FIR was registered. The two officers allegedly seen in CCTV footage continue to hold their positions in Punjab. Despite this, the news outlet quoted highly placed sources as saying that "the Gurugram police is committed to taking this case to its logical conclusion."