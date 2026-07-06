Who are Khamenei's 3 sons who attended his funeral?
What's the story
Although Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was absent, three of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sons, Mostafa, Masoud, and Meysam, were present at their father's funeral on Sunday. The funeral was held at Tehran's Grand Mosalla with large crowds turning up to pay their respects. The eldest son, Mostafa, is known for his private life and teaches at a seminary in Qom. He stays away from politics but is said to be close to senior clerics.
Public figures
Masoud is the director of Khamenei's propaganda apparatus
State media sporadically publish photos depicting Mostafa's simple lifestyle or his presence at rallies and shrines. Masoud, another son of Khamenei, is the director of the Office for preserving and publishing Khamenei's works. His office is reported to have a huge state budget and is connected to numerous institutions, including the Khat-e-Hezbollah weekly magazine, Fars News Agency, and several research organizations. The youngest son, Meysam, is a teacher at Tehran Seminary and works at the same office as Masoud.
Notable absence
Mojtaba, Khamenei's designated successor, was absent from the funeral
Despite his quiet nature, Meysam has been linked to corruption scandals over the years. A report from October 2025 alleged that he purchased the four-star Hampton Hotel in Hungary's capital using a substantial loan. His name also emerged in the Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company case. Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Supreme Leader and his designated successor, was notably absent from the funeral.
Reason
Feared assassination attempt
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had said he was "wounded and likely disfigured" in the attack that killed his family members. However, Iran has dismissed claims of serious injuries, while an aide cited security concerns as the reason for his absence. US President Donald Trump also hinted at this possibility: "One shot and we can take them all out. But we are not going to do that."
Public farewell
Main funeral procession to be held on Monday
The main funeral procession for Khamenei will cover 10km from Imam Hossein Square to Azadi Square on Monday. The 86-year-old Supreme Leader was killed in US-Israel strikes on February 28, which marked the beginning of a war with Iran. The fighting after his death changed Iran's leadership structure, with the additional deaths of over 50 senior-ranking officials.