Netanyahu requested White House meeting, says Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House. The meeting could take place as early as next week after Trump's return from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Turkey. "We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump said in a phone interview with Axios.
Diplomatic tensions
Growing differences between Trump and Netanyahu
The proposed meeting comes after reports of growing differences between Trump and Netanyahu over regional policy. Axios reported that Trump's close aides have become skeptical of Netanyahu, with one US official saying, "Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything." Last month, Trump criticized Netanyahu over Israel's military escalation in Lebanon during a phone call.
Meeting confirmation
Netanyahu's office confirms he spoke to Trump
Netanyahu's office confirmed that he spoke to Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the United States' 250th Independence Day. The Prime Minister's Office said during their conversation, "The Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations." They also agreed to meet soon in the United States.
Iran talks
Trump on Iran's eagerness to negotiate
Trump also spoke about his close monitoring of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral. He claimed Iran was eager to negotiate, but both sides agreed to pause until after the funeral. "They are begging to make a deal," Trump said, adding he was surprised by the mourners at Khamenei's funeral.