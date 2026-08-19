Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' maintains pace; total nears ₹130cr
What's the story
Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's Vishwanath & Sons witnessed a dip in its daily earnings on Tuesday, collecting ₹6.35cr in India net on Day 5, per Sacnilk. This is an 18.6% drop from the previous day's collection of ₹7.8cr. Despite the decline, the film maintained a steady presence across theaters with 5,021 shows recorded on its fifth day.
Box office performance
'Vishwanath & Sons': Earnings so far
Despite the drop in daily earnings, Vishwanath & Sons has reportedly collected a total of ₹72.3cr in India net so far.
The film's India gross collection stands at ₹83.6cr, while its worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive ₹128.6cr, thanks to overseas markets, which contributed an additional ₹2cr on Day 5 alone (₹45cr total overseas gross).
Occupancy rates
Impressive occupancy rates for both Tamil and Telugu versions
The Tamil version of Vishwanath & Sons recorded an overall occupancy of 25.46% on Day 5, with morning shows at 18.69%, afternoon shows at 25.77%, evening shows at 26.38%, and night shows performing better at a whopping 31%.
The Telugu version saw even higher overall occupancy rates of 33.98%, with night shows peaking at an impressive 46.5%.
It has already become the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
Rival film
'Jana Nayagan': Breakdown of earnings so far
Vishwanath & Sons has to defeat Jana Nayagan and Karuppu (₹198.18cr net) to become 2026's biggest Tamil movie.
Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still running and has earned ₹197.08cr net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at ₹229.51cr, and it has also earned an impressive ₹93.5cr from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide gross to a staggering ₹323.01cr.
The Tamil version alone contributed ₹170.91cr in net collections, while the Hindi version has collected ₹17.16cr in net earnings so far.