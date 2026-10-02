Sony brings PS5 Pro-style AI upscaling to regular PS5
What's the story
Sony has announced the introduction of a new artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling technology for its standard PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The innovative tech, dubbed Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR), is part of Sony's Project Amethyst partnership with AMD. According to a blog post by the company, QSSR is a "new performance tier of AI upscaling," aimed at enhancing gaming graphics on the regular PS5.
Performance comparison
QSSR vs PSSR
While QSSR promises improved image quality on the standard PS5, it isn't as fast as its counterpart, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), available on the PS5 Pro.
This is because the regular PS5 lacks dedicated machine learning silicon. Hence, gamers can expect an upscaled 1440p resolution on their consoles instead of the upscaled 4K offered by the more advanced Pro model.
Game support
Games that support the new tech
As of now, Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei are the first titles to support the new tech. They were both patched on the day of this announcement.
According to Digital Foundry, games that already run PSSR can easily implement QSSR. However, developers may have to tweak parameters such as texture streaming and resolution targets for optimal results.
Adoption rate
Per-game feature
It's important to note that QSSR is a per-game feature, not a system-wide upgrade. Its adoption will depend entirely on individual developers' decisions to support it.
This means that the tech won't be automatically integrated into every game but would require dedicated patches or native implementation from developers.