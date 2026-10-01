'K-Pop Demon Hunters's sequel to get theatrical release
What's the story
Netflix is gearing up for a "big, broad, global" theatrical release of the sequel to its animated movie K-Pop Demon Hunters. The announcement was made by Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO, during Bloomberg's Screentime event on Wednesday night. The first installment of the film, directed by Maggie Kang and released in 2025, reportedly garnered nearly 680 million views worldwide since its debut.
Release strategy
'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory' will also get theatrical release
Variety quoted Sarandos saying, "We're going to do a big wide release for Narnia next year, and then we'll do a big wide release for Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory at the end of the year."
He added, "We think they'll do great, and when the K-Pop Demon Hunters sequel comes, you can expect a very broad theatrical release."
The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in 2029.
Success metrics
Netflix's criteria for considering a film's success
Sarandos also shared Netflix's criteria for considering a film's success, especially those that were initially released in theaters.
He said, "It won't be tied to the P&L itself; relatively low expectations that will add much to the financial outcome of the film itself."
He explained that if a film poses a slight risk to Netflix's performance but has potential for significant upside in theaters, it qualifies for a broad global release.
Upcoming films
Other major films coming to Netflix
Apart from K-Pop Demon Hunters 2, Sarandos hinted at other major films coming to Netflix.
These include La Bola Negra, Mosquito Bowl, and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.
Danny Boyle's Ink and Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew are in the pipeline for Netflix.