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'K-Pop Demon Hunters's sequel to get theatrical release
Global theatrical release for 'K-Pop Demon Hunters 2'

'K-Pop Demon Hunters's sequel to get theatrical release

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 01, 2026
04:51 pm
What's the story

Netflix is gearing up for a "big, broad, global" theatrical release of the sequel to its animated movie K-Pop Demon Hunters. The announcement was made by Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO, during Bloomberg's Screentime event on Wednesday night. The first installment of the film, directed by Maggie Kang and released in 2025, reportedly garnered nearly 680 million views worldwide since its debut.

Release strategy

'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory' will also get theatrical release

Variety quoted Sarandos saying, "We're going to do a big wide release for Narnia next year, and then we'll do a big wide release for Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory at the end of the year."

He added, "We think they'll do great, and when the K-Pop Demon Hunters sequel comes, you can expect a very broad theatrical release."

The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in 2029.

Success metrics

Netflix's criteria for considering a film's success

Sarandos also shared Netflix's criteria for considering a film's success, especially those that were initially released in theaters.

He said, "It won't be tied to the P&L itself; relatively low expectations that will add much to the financial outcome of the film itself."

He explained that if a film poses a slight risk to Netflix's performance but has potential for significant upside in theaters, it qualifies for a broad global release.

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Upcoming films

Other major films coming to Netflix

Apart from K-Pop Demon Hunters 2, Sarandos hinted at other major films coming to Netflix.

These include La Bola Negra, Mosquito Bowl, and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

Danny Boyle's Ink and Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew are in the pipeline for Netflix.

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