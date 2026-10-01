Chinese hackers impersonate ex-US official, targeting emails of AI experts
What's the story
Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has flagged a major cyber-espionage campaign by Chinese hackers. The group, dubbed "TA419," has been impersonating US artificial intelligence (AI) experts, including a former government official, in an attempt to steal sensitive information from think tanks, universities, and other organizations. The hacking attempts have been ongoing since 2025 and primarily target individuals working for US or Japanese think tanks, defense contractors, universities, and law firms.
Hacking methods
TA419's tactics and targets
Proofpoint's report details the tactics used by TA419, which include sending emails that appear to come from AI or statecraft experts.
These messages often propose collaborations or initiatives related to AI before redirecting recipients to websites designed to steal their passwords.
The targets of these attacks are said to be "experts working on AI regulation, export controls and national AI strategy."
Notable target
Engler's experience with the phishing attempt
According to Reuters, one of the targets of this cyber-espionage campaign was Alex Engler, a former White House official who now heads the Penn Center on Media, Technology, and Democracy.
He received an email from someone impersonating Lynne Parker, former principal deputy director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The message invited him "to join a new AI policy project," but he later discovered it was an impersonation attempt.
Motive assessment
Proofpoint's analysis of targeting rationale
While Engler couldn't speculate on the reason behind the hacking attempt, Proofpoint suggested that the targeting indicated "an intelligence interest in US policymaking rather than technology theft alone."
This was based on their analysis of fewer than 10 individuals working for a handful of organizations being targeted.
Engler confirmed that he was one of two people who received suspicious messages in early July.
Reaction
Parker's comments on potential Chinese involvement
Parker said the allegation of Chinese involvement made sense and emphasized that "The United States and China are in a competition around AI."
She added that "Trying to get people in the AI policy space to reveal information about their AI policy plans - if that indeed was what the objective was - it's not surprising."
The Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to respond to requests for comment on these allegations.