After 'Hanuman Ansh,' TV series on Neem Karoli Baba announced
What's the story
Following the unexpected success of Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, Sony TV has announced a television series based on his life. The movie, which was released on August 7 and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, has crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the worldwide box office after being made on a small budget.
Show details
Show will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV
The upcoming series, reportedly titled Neem Karori Baba, will air on Sony TV and its episodes will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV. The show aims to showcase the miraculous stories of the spiritual leader's life.
A voiceover in the promo states, "Jis insaan ki kahaaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aayengi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari gaathayein."
However, an official premiere date has not yet been announced.
Film insights
About 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film Hanuman Ansh features Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Purnima Tiwari as Ram Beti. Actor Chandan K Anand also plays a pivotal role in the movie.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, it was produced by Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions.
The music for the film was handled by Sadhu Tiwari, while Shankh Rajadhyaksha handled the editing.
About Neem Karoli Baba
Who is Neem Karoli Baba?
Neem Karoli Baba, born Lakshman Narayan Sharma around 1900 in Uttar Pradesh's Akbarpur village, was a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman.
He is regarded as one of the most revered spiritual masters of 20th-century India.
His ashram, Shree Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand's Kumaon hills, continues to attract thousands of devotees even today.