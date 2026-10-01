After 'Hanuman Ansh,' TV series on Neem Karoli Baba announced

The film Hanuman Ansh features Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Purnima Tiwari as Ram Beti. Actor Chandan K Anand also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, it was produced by Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions.

The music for the film was handled by Sadhu Tiwari, while Shankh Rajadhyaksha handled the editing.