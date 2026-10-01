'Hanuman Ansh' dips; collects ₹410cr in 55 days

The film's box office performance varied across its first seven weeks. It collected ₹1.08cr in the opening week, followed by ₹40L in the second week.

The collection surged to ₹10.4cr in Week 3 and further increased to ₹61cr in Week 4.

Week 5 added another ₹90.25cr to the India net total, while Weeks 6 and 7 contributed ₹80.25cr and ₹44.8cr, respectively, per Sacnilk data.