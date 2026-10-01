'Hanuman Ansh' dips; collects ₹410cr in 55 days
What's the story
Vishal Chaturvedi's film Hanuman Ansh has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on the 55th day of its release. The movie earned ₹2.2cr on Wednesday, taking its total India net collection to ₹314.48cr, reported Sacnilk. This latest figure is a 26.7% decrease from the previous day's earnings of ₹3cr and was recorded across 4,264 shows in India.
Worldwide collection
A look at the film's worldwide gross collection
The latest earnings have taken Hanuman Ansh's total India gross collection to ₹371.47cr.
The film also added ₹10L from overseas markets on Day 55, bringing its cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹39.1cr.
This has pushed the film's worldwide gross collections to a staggering ₹410.57cr, combining both domestic and international earnings.
Collection trend
Weekly breakdown of 'Hanuman Ansh's India net collection
The film's box office performance varied across its first seven weeks. It collected ₹1.08cr in the opening week, followed by ₹40L in the second week.
The collection surged to ₹10.4cr in Week 3 and further increased to ₹61cr in Week 4.
Week 5 added another ₹90.25cr to the India net total, while Weeks 6 and 7 contributed ₹80.25cr and ₹44.8cr, respectively, per Sacnilk data.
Occupancy details
'Hanuman Ansh': Details of Day 55 in numbers
The Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 17.24% on Day 55. Morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 6.69%, while afternoon and evening screenings reached occupancies of 15.54% and 19.15%, respectively.
Night shows recorded the highest occupancy among all slots at a staggering 22.54%.
The film's Day 55 India net collection stood at ₹2.2cr, taking its cumulative domestic net earnings to ₹314.48cr, per Sacnilk.
Film overview
Everything to know about the movie
Chaturvedi has written, directed, and produced Hanuman Ansh. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma (Neem Karoli Baba) and Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale.
The story follows Sharma's journey in pre-Independence India as he embarks on a quest for God.
Other cast members include Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, and Purnima Tiwari.