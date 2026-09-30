Bihar woman raped at knifepoint in hotel 

The victim alleged that she was collecting loan repayments from women in her locality when she met Sahni, who "tricked" her into getting on his motorcycle.

He then took her to a cinema hall, where Kumar, a relative of Sahni, took her to a hotel under the pretext of having a conversation.

Thereafter, Kumar allegedly raped her at knifepoint at the hotel and filmed the act, which circulated on social media, on his mobile phone.