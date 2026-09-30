Bihar woman raped at knifepoint in hotel
What's the story
A woman associated with a self-help group was allegedly raped in Begusarai, Bihar on September 27. The victim has accused her neighbor Vikram Sahni and his associate Rohit Kumar of kidnapping and assaulting her at knifepoint in a hotel. She managed to escape and report the crime, after which the police later arrested both accused as they tried to flee toward Nepal.
Investigation details
What the victim told police
The victim alleged that she was collecting loan repayments from women in her locality when she met Sahni, who "tricked" her into getting on his motorcycle.
He then took her to a cinema hall, where Kumar, a relative of Sahni, took her to a hotel under the pretext of having a conversation.
Thereafter, Kumar allegedly raped her at knifepoint at the hotel and filmed the act, which circulated on social media, on his mobile phone.
Footage analysis
Discrepancies in victim's statement and CCTV footage
The police said CCTV footage showed Kumar going alone to room number 203 of Hotel Blue Diamond at 07:01am, and the complainant going to the hotel at 07:33am.
She entered the hotel alone and met Kumar on the second floor, the police said, adding that both "entered the room together."
"Further observation of CCTV footage also revealed that at 12:33 pm, Rohit Kumar and the complainant both came out of the room and exited the hotel," the statement read.
Arrest and evidence
Minors abused, assaulted by group of youths in Gaya
In a separate incident, two minors were allegedly abused and assaulted by a group of youths in Mahuadih village near Sherghati police station in Gaya district.
The incident took place on Monday and was caught on camera.
A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media, leading to police action.
The victims were reportedly riding a motorcycle when they were stopped by the assailants who then abused them, snatched their motorcycle keys, and punctured the tires.
Case
2 arrested
The victims were allegedly held at the spot for some time before they managed to leave. Following the video surfacing on social media, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Sherghati police station.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with this case.
The police are now working to identify other youths involved in this incident and make further arrests.