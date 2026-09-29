Apple may change its iPhone launch cycle from 2027
What's the story
Apple is said to be considering a major shift in its iPhone launch schedule for 2027. According to a report by Omdia, the tech giant could introduce the standard iPhone 18 as early as Q1 of that year. A new Pro generation of the device could follow later in the year. The standard iPhone 18 could hit the shelves as early as March 2027, according to supply chain reports.
Anniversary impact
Potential name change for iPhone
Apple's 20th anniversary could also influence its iPhone naming strategy.
The company may skip the iPhone 19 moniker and go straight to iPhone 20 for this special occasion, Omdia's chief researcher Heo Moo-yeol said.
This would be similar to Apple's approach with the iPhone X on its 10th anniversary.
However, no official confirmation has been given by Apple yet regarding these speculations or their future product lineup.
Upcoming models
Glass design for upcoming pro models
Apple's upcoming 2027 Pro models are expected to sport a new design, mostly made of glass.
The front and back glass panels are said to curve at the edges with a thin metal band separating them.
These devices were developed in-house under the codenames 'V73' and 'V74.'
However, there have been conflicting reports about this ambitious all-glass design due to poor production yields.