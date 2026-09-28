RCB release four players ahead of WPL 2027 auction: Details
What's the story
Ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a major shake-up in its squad. The team has released four players: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, and Gautami Nayak. However, Ellyse Perry who missed the previous season due to personal reasons, has confirmed her availability for the upcoming tournament.
Team revamps
Other teams also make changes to their squads
Gujarat Giants (GG) have also made some big changes to its squad.
The team has released Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, and Shivani Singh ahead of the 2027 season.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have each released six players while UP Warriorz has let go of eight players, including Shweta Sehrawat, who was their only retention for the 2026 season.
Upcoming schedule
Key details about the upcoming season
The fifth edition of the WPL is set to take place from January 14 to February 7.
The auction for this season will be held on October 28 in Kochi.
These developments mark a new chapter in the Women's Premier League as teams prepare for another exciting season of women's cricket.