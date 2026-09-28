RCB release four players ahead of WPL 2027 auction: Details

Gujarat Giants (GG) have also made some big changes to its squad.

The team has released Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, and Shivani Singh ahead of the 2027 season.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have each released six players while UP Warriorz has let go of eight players, including Shweta Sehrawat, who was their only retention for the 2026 season.