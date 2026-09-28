Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda to star in Sajid Nadiadwala's next?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda are reportedly reuniting for an action thriller film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The two actors previously worked together in Jannat 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sajid Nadiadwala is among the biggest producers of Indian Cinema, and he often likes to collaborate with the talents who have the potential to break out with commitment toward the craft."
Cast details
Film to go on floors in 2027
The source further revealed that Hooda is one of the first actors to join the ensemble cast of this project.
"Randeep has a great work experience with Sajid Bhai, and he is reuniting with Emraan on the yet untitled action thriller."
The film is set to go on floors in 2027, with a release date targeted for late next year.
Filmography update
Meanwhile, Hashmi is set for 'Gunmaaster G9' release
Hashmi is currently awaiting the release of Gunmaaster G9, directed by Aditya Datt.
The film is expected to perform well at the box office when it releases on November 27.
He was recently seen in Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky.