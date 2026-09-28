Yemen war: Children forced to abandon education amid humanitarian crisis
What's the story
In Yemen, children are being forced to abandon their education as renewed fighting between Iran-aligned Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces disrupts daily life. According to The Guardian, the conflict has displaced over 130,000 people since September, when the Houthis launched a military campaign. The violence has pushed civilians out of their homes and disrupted commerce, making basic goods more expensive.
Education disruption
Displaced children take up work to help families
Among the displaced is 13-year-old Muneer Farie, who now sells socks instead of attending school. His father, Ghaleb Farie, has asked his sons to work to help the family survive in a displacement camp.
"Studying is important, but not in a situation like this where we are struggling to get enough food," Muneer was quoted as saying.
The fighting has also closed schools such as Musaab Ibn Umayr in Taiz after a missile struck nearby.
Economic impact
Prices of basic goods rise as supply routes get severed
The conflict has also severed key supply routes, such as the road between Mocha and Taiz.
This disruption has led to higher prices of basic goods, further worsening the humanitarian crisis for displaced families.
Essam Nabil, a carpenter in Taiz city, said civilians are paying a heavy price for military escalation as commodities become harder to obtain.
Travel challenges
Travel plans affected by conflict
The fighting has also affected transportation routes, making travel difficult for expatriates like Asaad. He now has to take longer and more expensive routes to return from Yemen.
"This reminds me of the early years of the war in Taiz, when the main roads were blocked, and we had to travel through Aden before heading to Saudi Arabia," he reportedly said.
The conflict's impact on daily life extends beyond education and commerce, affecting everything from food prices to travel plans.