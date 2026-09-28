Yemen war: Children forced to abandon education amid humanitarian crisis

Among the displaced is 13-year-old Muneer Farie, who now sells socks instead of attending school. His father, Ghaleb Farie, has asked his sons to work to help the family survive in a displacement camp.

"Studying is important, but not in a situation like this where we are struggling to get enough food," Muneer was quoted as saying.

The fighting has also closed schools such as Musaab Ibn Umayr in Taiz after a missile struck nearby.