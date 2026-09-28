Moneyview IPO sees over 10x subscription on last day

The non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 30.09 times while the retail investors' portion has been subscribed 7.65 times.

In the gray market, Moneyview shares were commanding a premium of around 41% on September 28 morning, according to InvestorGain.

However, investors should note that gray market premium is only an indicative signal and does not guarantee actual listing price or post-listing performance.