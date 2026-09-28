Moneyview IPO sees over 10x subscription on last day
What's the story
Moneyview's initial public offering (IPO) has witnessed massive investor interest on its third and final day of bidding. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue was subscribed by over 10 times as of early today. The Bengaluru-based company's ₹1,092-crore IPO has seen bids for over 242 crore shares against the nearly 23.25 crore shares on offer.
Investor interest
NII portion subscribed 30.09 times
The non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 30.09 times while the retail investors' portion has been subscribed 7.65 times.
In the gray market, Moneyview shares were commanding a premium of around 41% on September 28 morning, according to InvestorGain.
However, investors should note that gray market premium is only an indicative signal and does not guarantee actual listing price or post-listing performance.
Offer breakdown
Issue comprises fresh issue and OFS component
The Moneyview IPO, which opened for public subscription on September 24, has a price band of ₹32-34 per share.
The issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 10.04 crore shares worth around ₹341.68 crore.
Ahead of the IPO, Moneyview had already raised ₹327.5 crore from anchor investors by allotting them 9.63 crore shares at ₹34 apiece each.
Growth strategy
Moneyview's financial performance
Moneyview, led by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, operates a digital financial services platform.
The company posted strong financial results for the June 2026 quarter with a consolidated net profit of ₹173.8 crore, up from ₹67.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
Revenue from operations also jumped by 50.2% year-on-year to ₹1,041.1 crore from ₹693 crore last year.
Capital allocation
Listing on October 1 expected
The Moneyview IPO is expected to list on both BSE and NSE on October 1, subject to the tentative schedule.
The company plans to use ₹325 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue for growth in loan disbursals under default loss guarantee (DLG) arrangements.
Another ₹250 crore will be used to strengthen its subsidiary Whizdm Finance's capital base while remaining proceeds will go toward general corporate purposes.