Jos Buttler ruled out of Pakistan ODI tri-series with injury
What's the story
England's ODI tri-series in Pakistan next month will be without Jos Buttler, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during England's loss to Sri Lanka at Headingley on Thursday. Although he initially returned after retiring hurt, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is still assessing the full extent of his condition.
Opportunity knocks
Cox to get longer run as wicketkeeper-batsman
With Buttler sidelined, Jordan Cox is likely to get a longer run as wicketkeeper-batsman.
He made his first ODI half-century in Sunday's series decider against Sri Lanka, replacing the injured Buttler.
England's white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum said he was excited about Cox's opportunity in Pakistan despite the disappointment of not having Jos Buttler on board.
Strategy insight
McCullum's strategic approach for World Cup scenario-planning
McCullum is taking a strategic approach, inspired by the All Blacks's scenario-planning before the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
He believes England must prepare for potential key player injuries during next year's tournament in southern Africa.
"You have to almost catastrophise these things a little bit in order to prepare yourself as best as possible for that World Cup in 14 months' time," McCullum said.
Squad depth
England's recent performance without first-choice players
England's recent performance without four first-choice players - Jacob Bethell (knee), Sam Curran (groin), Adil Rashid (hand), and Buttler (hamstring) - has given McCullum a glimpse into the depth of his squad.
He said, "Whilst you don't want those injuries to happen, it does give you a good line on where you're at with some of the depth in your squad."
Upcoming matches
McCullum wants more ODIs for his players
England will play 20 or 21 ODIs before next year's World Cup, including three in South Africa (January) and five each against Pakistan (May) and New Zealand (September).
McCullum said he wants to add "a smattering of warm-up games" to the schedule for his players' 50-over experience.
The ECB has already spoken with Cricket Australia about possible practice matches at the start of their November tour.