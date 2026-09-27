3rd ODI, Jordan Cox slams 76 versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
England's Jordan Cox shone with a powerful knock of 76 off 52 balls against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI at Kennington Oval, London. Cox came in when England were 218/3. He added 24 runs alongside centurion Tom Banton before putting on 45 runs with Will Jacks and 68 runs with Jamie Overton. His effort helped England post 355/7 in 50 overs.
Information
Cox powers England to a solid total
Cox continued from where Banton and Brook left off, scoring runs at a brisk pace. He powered his side past 350, scoring useful runs in the final overs. He was dismissed in the 50th over by pacer Asitha Fernando, who bagged a three-fer.
Runs
Maiden fifty-plus score for Cox in List A cricket
Cox's knock was laced with six fours and 2 sixes.
Playing just his 4th ODI, Cox struck his maiden fifty-plus score. He owns 98 runs at 24.5.
Cox hasn't featured much in the 50-over format.
He played just his 10th List A match and owns 221 runs at 16-plus, as per Cricinfo.
He recorded his maiden fifty-plus score in List A cricket.