3rd ODI, Jordan Cox slams 76 versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Cox's knock was laced with six fours and 2 sixes.

Playing just his 4th ODI, Cox struck his maiden fifty-plus score. He owns 98 runs at 24.5.

Cox hasn't featured much in the 50-over format.

He played just his 10th List A match and owns 221 runs at 16-plus, as per Cricinfo.

He recorded his maiden fifty-plus score in List A cricket.