Temba Bavuma scores his second ODI ton against Australia: Stats

SA had a poor start as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Aiden Markram on the match's first ball.

Bavuma, who came in thereafter, took the Proteas toward 50 along with Quinton de Kock. After the latter's dismissal, the SA skipper joined forces with Breetzke.

With SA three down before 100, Bavuma found a reliable partner in Miller. The duo denied Australia another wicket for 22 overs.