Temba Bavuma scores his second ODI ton against Australia: Stats
What's the story
Temba Bavuma led South Africa from the front in the 2nd ODI against Australia at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Bavuma lifted the Proteas from a precarious 36/2 after Australia elected to field. Despite his 57-run stand with Matthew Breetzke, SA were down to 93/3. Bavuma then added 150-plus runs with David Miller, completing his second ODI ton against Australia.
Knock
Bavuma rescues SA
SA had a poor start as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Aiden Markram on the match's first ball.
Bavuma, who came in thereafter, took the Proteas toward 50 along with Quinton de Kock. After the latter's dismissal, the SA skipper joined forces with Breetzke.
With SA three down before 100, Bavuma found a reliable partner in Miller. The duo denied Australia another wicket for 22 overs.
Information
Bavuma departs for 103
Bavuma reached his 112-ball ton in the 36th over, helping the Proteas cross 220. While Miller stepped on the gas, Bavuma fell to Jack Edwards in the next over. He departed for 103 off 116 balls (10 fours and 2 sixes).
Numbers
Fifth ton as captain
As mentioned, Bavuma raced to his second ODI ton against Australia, with both coming as captain.
Five of his six tons in the format have come as captain, the joint third-most with Faf du Plessis. AB de Villiers (13) and Graeme Smith (8) are ahead of them.
In 57 ODIs, Bavuma has raced to 2,168 runs at an average of 43.36. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.