Pen Marudhar bags 'Love & War' all-India distribution rights?
What's the story
If reports are to be believed, Pen Marudhar has acquired the all-India distribution rights for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The deal is part of Pen Marudhar's strategy to strengthen its theatrical slate for the coming year, per Pinkvilla. The film is currently in the final stages of production and will be released during Republic Day week 2027.
Film promotion
'Love & War' marks Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali after 'Saawariya'
The makers of Love & War have recently launched the film's marketing campaign by unveiling character posters of its three leads, Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal. The film also features Supriya Pathak.
This project marks the first collaboration between Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal under Bhansali's direction. It also marks Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali after nearly 20 years since Saawariya and Bhatt's return to his world after Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Distribution strategy
Pen Marudhar's distribution plans
Apart from Love & War, Pen Marudhar is distributing Akshay Kumar's Samuk.
The studio has also signed a five-film distribution deal with Luv Films, which includes the Sourav Ganguly biopic and another film directed by Luv Ranjan.
The company is reportedly in talks for several other projects, with many deals at an early stage.
Official announcements are expected in the coming months.
Film release
'Love & War' release date
Love & War has seen a change in its release date after being postponed twice. The film is now scheduled to be released worldwide on January 21, 2027.
The period drama will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.