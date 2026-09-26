Pen Marudhar bags 'Love & War' all-India distribution rights?

The makers of Love & War have recently launched the film's marketing campaign by unveiling character posters of its three leads, Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal. The film also features Supriya Pathak.

This project marks the first collaboration between Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal under Bhansali's direction. It also marks Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali after nearly 20 years since Saawariya and Bhatt's return to his world after Gangubai Kathiawadi.