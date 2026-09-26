Why Manish Goswami is making a Guru Dutt series

Goswami's production house has also acquired the rights to Mitra's famous novel Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, which Dutt adapted into the acclaimed 1962 film.

The two acquisitions give Goswami a chance to delve into both the creative and personal aspects of Dutt's life.

"Guru Dutt was a filmmaker who always thought ahead of his time...Unfortunately, he did not live long enough to make all the films he could have made," said Goswami, via Times of India.