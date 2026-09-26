Why Manish Goswami is making a Guru Dutt series
What's the story
Manish Goswami, a renowned producer in the Indian entertainment industry, is all set to bring the life and legacy of filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt to the small screen. His production house has acquired the adaptation rights of Bimal Mitra's Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari, which chronicles Mitra's relationship with Dutt. The project is likely to be developed as a possible multi-part series.
Additional acquisition
Rights to 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' also acquired
Goswami's production house has also acquired the rights to Mitra's famous novel Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, which Dutt adapted into the acclaimed 1962 film.
The two acquisitions give Goswami a chance to delve into both the creative and personal aspects of Dutt's life.
"Guru Dutt was a filmmaker who always thought ahead of his time...Unfortunately, he did not live long enough to make all the films he could have made," said Goswami, via Times of India.
Personal connection
Significance of 'Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari' for Goswami
Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari is especially significant for Goswami as it details Mitra's close association with Dutt.
The author spent time with the filmmaker at his Mumbai residence and Lonavala farmhouse, discussing cinema and scripts.
For Goswami, who has been producing television for decades, this project is yet another chapter in his career dedicated to character-driven stories.
His banner started its television journey with Parampara in 1993 and has since produced shows like Aashirwaad, Daraar, Kittie Party, Milan, and Sarrkkar.
Project vision
Project still in early stages
Goswami said, "People remember Guru Dutt for the great films he made, but there was so much more to the man and the filmmaker. He had ideas that were far ahead of the time he was living in."
"That is what interests me. I want audiences to understand the creative mind behind those films and the kind of cinema he may have gone on to make had he lived longer."
The project is still in its early stages.