Airbus flags fuselage coating issue affecting some IndiGo A321neo planes

An Airbus spokesperson confirmed the problem, saying, "The source of the issue has been identified, contained, and remedy is available."

The representative further clarified that all newly coated stringers meet all requirements.

The quality issue has impacted some 12 A321neo planes in IndiGo's fleet. However, there is no impact on Air India's aircraft.

IndiGo operates over 430 planes including over 180 of these models while Air India has a fleet of around nine such aircraft.