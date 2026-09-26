Airbus flags fuselage coating issue affecting some IndiGo A321neo planes
What's the story
Airbus has flagged a quality issue with the surface protection coating on the fuselage of several narrow-body A321neo planes. The problem has also affected some 12 aircraft operated by IndiGo, according to sources. The issue was detected during standard rework when a deviation in surface protection on stringers at the lower front part of fuselage was found.
Issue confirmation
Airbus clarifies quality issue
An Airbus spokesperson confirmed the problem, saying, "The source of the issue has been identified, contained, and remedy is available."
The representative further clarified that all newly coated stringers meet all requirements.
The quality issue has impacted some 12 A321neo planes in IndiGo's fleet. However, there is no impact on Air India's aircraft.
IndiGo operates over 430 planes including over 180 of these models while Air India has a fleet of around nine such aircraft.
Information
Rework to take up to 2 years
The affected part of fuselage will have to be repainted, with work expected to be completed within two years. Notably, this rework doesn't require any disassembly of the stringers. Once applied, the aircraft will be considered as good as new in terms of design standards.