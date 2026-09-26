'Want to be remembered...': Tahir Raj Bhasin on career choices

Bhasin made his acting debut in 2012 with Kismat Love Paisa Dilli, followed by a cameo in Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che! and One by Two with Abhay Deol.

His breakout role came in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani, where he was the antagonist.

He later played the villain in Force 2.

"I want to be remembered as an actor...who led gripping stories and made people aware of the experience of being human and many emotions like thrill, emotion," he said.