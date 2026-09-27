Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli': When will the trailer release?

A source told the outlet that around 250 dhols are expected to welcome Gautam Dhar at the event.

Nayyi Navelli marks the first collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Gautam Dhar, and filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai.

The event will allow the makers to introduce the project's plot and create buzz.

Meanwhile, the first song from the movie, Bhabhi Tabaahi, was released recently.