Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli': When will the trailer release?
What's the story
The trailer for Yami Gautam Dhar's upcoming film Nayyi Navelli will be launched on September 30 in Mumbai, reported Bollywood Hungama. The event is expected to be a grand affair, with the makers planning a special welcome for the actor. This will mark her first major public appearance after recently winning the National Award.
Grand celebration
What is the team planning?
A source told the outlet that around 250 dhols are expected to welcome Gautam Dhar at the event.
Nayyi Navelli marks the first collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Gautam Dhar, and filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai.
The event will allow the makers to introduce the project's plot and create buzz.
Meanwhile, the first song from the movie, Bhabhi Tabaahi, was released recently.
About the film
Know more about the film
Nayyi Navelli marks a departure from Gautam Dhar's previous works in serious dramas like A Thursday and Lost.
This is her first venture into the fantasy comedy genre, showcasing her versatility as an actor.
The movie also stars Addinath M Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, and Sonal Jha, and is directed by Balaji Mohan.
It is set to be released on October 16.