Relief for customers as government mandates 30-day, voice-SMS-only recharge plans
What's the story
The Indian government has launched the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The new regulation mandates telecom service providers to offer prepaid mobile users a 30-day recharge plan. This change will reduce the total number of recharges in a year from 13 to 12, providing consumers with more flexibility and convenience. The regulation also introduces voice-and-SMS-only STVs at lower rates for validity periods of up to 30 days or less.
Regulation details
Renewal process for STVs
The new regulation also mandates telecom operators to provide a voice-and-SMS-only STV that can be renewed on the same date every month.
If that date doesn't exist in a particular month, the renewal will be done on the last day of that month.
This move is aimed at offering more affordable options for consumers who primarily need basic voice calls and SMS services.
Market availability
Addressing the need for shorter-duration plans
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has noted that voice-and-SMS-only STVs have been limited in the market since the implementation of the Telecom Consumer Protection (Twelfth Amendment), 2024.
The plans available were mostly for longer validity periods, which deprived low-income consumers of affordable, shorter-duration plans.
The amended framework aims to provide prepaid mobile users with more choices and allow them to recharge according to their needs and financial capacity.
Plan expansion
Expanding recharge options and consumer choice
The amended framework also aims to expand voice-and-SMS-only recharge options across various validity periods. This will allow consumers to select plans that better suit their usage needs and budgets.
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the new 30-day recharge rules, calling it a victory for "low-budget consumers."
He expressed his gratitude toward the government and TRAI for addressing these concerns in favor of greater consumer choice and convenience.