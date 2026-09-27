Justin Greaves slams his maiden ODI ton: Key stats

While Campbell took his time, Greaves counter-attacked India's seamers. He hammered Nitish Kumar Reddy for four boundaries in the second over.

Opening together for the first time in ODIs, the two took West Indies to 60 in seven overs. By the 11th over, the Windies were 89/0.

And Greaves reached his half-century off just 42 balls. Kuldeep finally broke the 135-run stand, dismissing Campbell.