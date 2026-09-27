Justin Greaves slams his maiden ODI ton: Key stats
What's the story
John Campbell and Justin Greaves gave West Indies a fine start against India in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The duo battered India for nearly 20 overs after the hosts elected to field. Campbell and Greaves added 135 runs, reaching their 50-plus scores. Although Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Campbell, Greaves raced to his maiden ODI century.
Knock
Greaves's whirlwind knock
While Campbell took his time, Greaves counter-attacked India's seamers. He hammered Nitish Kumar Reddy for four boundaries in the second over.
Opening together for the first time in ODIs, the two took West Indies to 60 in seven overs. By the 11th over, the Windies were 89/0.
And Greaves reached his half-century off just 42 balls. Kuldeep finally broke the 135-run stand, dismissing Campbell.
Information
Record partnership for WI
Campbell and Greaves added 135 runs, the third-highest opening partnership for West Indies against India in India, according to Cricbuzz. They also became the first pair of WI openers with a 50-plus score in an ODI against India since 2009.