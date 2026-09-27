John Campbell scores fifty in maiden ODI innings against India
What's the story
John Campbell and Justin Greaves gave West Indies a fine start against India in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The duo battered India for nearly 20 overs after the hosts elected to field. Campbell and Greaves added 135 runs, reaching their 50-plus scores. The former fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the 20th over. This was Campbell's second 50-plus score in ODIs.
Knock
Campbell's defiant knock
While Campbell took his time, Greaves counter-attacked India's seamers.
Opening together for the first time in ODIs, the two took West Indies to 60 in seven overs. By the 11th over, the Windies were 89/0.
Campbell, who accelerated after the first powerplay, reached his half-century off 49 balls.
Kuldeep finally broke the stand as Campbell was caught at short fine-leg after mistiming a sweep.
Numbers
A look at his ODI numbers
Campbell smashed a fine 62 off 60 balls (6 fours and 3 sixes). As mentioned, this was his maiden ODI innings against India.
According to Cricinfo, Campbell raced to his second ODI 50-plus score, including a ton.
In 15 ODIs (13 innings), the Windies opener now has 451 runs at an average of 35.08. This includes a strike rate of 102.43.
Information
Record partnership for WI
Campbell and Greaves added 135 runs, the third-highest opening partnership for West Indies against India in India, according to Cricbuzz. They also became the first pair of WI openers with a 50-plus score in an ODI against India since 2009.