John Campbell scores fifty in maiden ODI innings against India

While Campbell took his time, Greaves counter-attacked India's seamers.

Opening together for the first time in ODIs, the two took West Indies to 60 in seven overs. By the 11th over, the Windies were 89/0.

Campbell, who accelerated after the first powerplay, reached his half-century off 49 balls.

Kuldeep finally broke the stand as Campbell was caught at short fine-leg after mistiming a sweep.