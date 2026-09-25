Dan Lawrence replaces injured Jos Buttler in England's ODI squad
What's the story
Jos Buttler has been ruled out of England's third One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during the second ODI at Headingley on Thursday night. As per Sky Sports News, an ECB spokesperson confirmed that Surrey cricket team batter Dan Lawrence has been called into the squad as Buttler's replacement for the upcoming match on Sunday.
Match impact
Buttler's injury affected England's performance
Buttler's injury had a major impact on England's performance in the second ODI.
He was instrumental in the chase but had to retire hurt in the 38th over with England at 254-4.
His return to the crease in the 48th over didn't change much as he could only add two more runs before getting dismissed.
This left England's pursuit of Sri Lanka's total hanging in balance and eventually led to their defeat by 16 runs.
ODIs
Jos Buttler records his 30th fifty in ODIs
Buttler ended up scoring 69 runs off 49 balls in the 2nd ODI, hitting five fours and five sixes.
Across 204 ODIs (176 innings), Buttler has amassed 5,678 runs at 39.15. He clocked his 30th fifty in ODIs (100s: 11).
As per Cricinfo, he has hit 193 sixes.
Against the Lankans, Buttler owns 734 runs from 31 matches (24 innings) at 40.77. He slammed his 4th fifty against Sri Lanka (100s: 1).
Information
17th fifty in home ODIs
Buttler also clocked his 17th fifty in home ODIs. From 94 matches (78 innings), he owns 2,692 runs at 43.41. He also has 5 hundreds. Overall, Buttler recorded his 46th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 13). He owns 7,843 runs from 274 List A games (235 innings).
Twitter Post
Lawrence called up!
Dan Lawrence has been called up to the squad for the ongoing Metro Bank ODI series vs Sri Lanka as a replacement for Jos Buttler pic.twitter.com/lDtMZsCvvF— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 25, 2026