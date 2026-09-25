Dan Lawrence replaces injured Jos Buttler in England's ODI squad

Buttler's injury had a major impact on England's performance in the second ODI.

He was instrumental in the chase but had to retire hurt in the 38th over with England at 254-4.

His return to the crease in the 48th over didn't change much as he could only add two more runs before getting dismissed.

This left England's pursuit of Sri Lanka's total hanging in balance and eventually led to their defeat by 16 runs.