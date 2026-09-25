Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Dan Lawrence replaces injured Jos Buttler in England's ODI squad
Dan Lawrence replaces injured Jos Buttler in England's ODI squad
Dan Lawrence has been called up to the squad (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Dan Lawrence replaces injured Jos Buttler in England's ODI squad

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 25, 2026
09:49 pm
What's the story

Jos Buttler has been ruled out of England's third One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during the second ODI at Headingley on Thursday night. As per Sky Sports News, an ECB spokesperson confirmed that Surrey cricket team batter Dan Lawrence has been called into the squad as Buttler's replacement for the upcoming match on Sunday.

Match impact

Buttler's injury affected England's performance

Buttler's injury had a major impact on England's performance in the second ODI.

He was instrumental in the chase but had to retire hurt in the 38th over with England at 254-4.

His return to the crease in the 48th over didn't change much as he could only add two more runs before getting dismissed.

This left England's pursuit of Sri Lanka's total hanging in balance and eventually led to their defeat by 16 runs.

ODIs

Jos Buttler records his 30th fifty in ODIs

Buttler ended up scoring 69 runs off 49 balls in the 2nd ODI, hitting five fours and five sixes.

Across 204 ODIs (176 innings), Buttler has amassed 5,678 runs at 39.15. He clocked his 30th fifty in ODIs (100s: 11).

As per Cricinfo, he has hit 193 sixes.

Against the Lankans, Buttler owns 734 runs from 31 matches (24 innings) at 40.77. He slammed his 4th fifty against Sri Lanka (100s: 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Information

17th fifty in home ODIs

Buttler also clocked his 17th fifty in home ODIs. From 94 matches (78 innings), he owns 2,692 runs at 43.41. He also has 5 hundreds. Overall, Buttler recorded his 46th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 13). He owns 7,843 runs from 274 List A games (235 innings).

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Lawrence called up!

ADVERTISEMENT