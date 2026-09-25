LIC MD Dinesh Pant retires prematurely after 15 months
What's the story
The central government has approved the premature retirement of Dinesh Pant as the Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The decision was made by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance. The notification stated that the government "approves premature termination of appointment" due to Pant's voluntary retirement, invoking powers under the LIC (Staff) Rules, 1960, and the LIC Managing Directors service rules of 1988.
Career highlights
Pant's profile and experience
Pant, a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the UK-based Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, has over 30 years of experience in actuarial services, investments, product development, and international operations at LIC.
He was also named Whole-Time Member at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for five years or until he turns 65.
His term as LIC's Managing Director began on June 1, 2025, with an original end date set for May 2027.
Key contributions
His exit comes months after his IRDAI appointment
As the Appointed Actuary, Pant played a pivotal role in LIC's 2022 initial public offering (IPO) and its subsequent growth strategy.
His exit from LIC comes months after his appointment as a Whole-Time Member at IRDAI was announced in mid-June this year.
The government notification announcing his retirement does not mention a successor yet, leaving room for potential new appointments to the management team of the corporation.