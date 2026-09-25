LIC MD Dinesh Pant retires prematurely after 15 months

Pant, a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the UK-based Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, has over 30 years of experience in actuarial services, investments, product development, and international operations at LIC.

He was also named Whole-Time Member at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for five years or until he turns 65.

His term as LIC's Managing Director began on June 1, 2025, with an original end date set for May 2027.