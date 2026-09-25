Nationwide bank strike: SBI waives ATM charges for 3 days
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a waiver on ATM charges for three days, from September 28 to 30. The move comes as banks gear up for a proposed strike. During this period, SBI customers will not have to pay any fees for using ATMs across the country, regardless of whether they are SBI-owned or belong to other lenders.
Service continuity
SBI assures customers of uninterrupted services
SBI has assured its customers that banking services will continue to be available through ATMs, YONO, mobile banking, internet banking, and WhatsApp Banking.
The bank also emphasized that its 24x7 Contact Centre would remain operational during this period.
Customers can reach out for assistance at 1800-1234 or 1800-2100.
Branch operations
SBI's arrangements for September 27
SBI has also confirmed that all public sector banks and regional rural banks will operate normally on Sunday, September 27.
This additional working day is aimed at giving customers an opportunity to complete their banking needs ahead of the proposed strike.
The bank's arrangements are focused on ensuring that routine banking activities like cash withdrawals, digital payments, and customer support access continue uninterrupted during this period.