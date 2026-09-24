Opposition attacks ECI after 97 valid Goa voters kept out

Sharing the report on X, Jairam Ramesh ⁠said that the Goa CEO wrote to the ECI to reinstate the names of valid voters removed by the ECINet software.

"These emails were ignored, and the voters' names were removed," he said.

The Indian Express report alleged that the 97 Goa voters were left out because the ECINet system, controlled by its IT division in Delhi, did not allow the EROs to reverse earlier deletion decisions.