2nd ODI: Can England seal series win against Sri Lanka?
What's the story
England will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka with a win in the second ODI on Thursday at Headingley, Leeds. In the first ODI, England's innings faltered after a strong start, ending at 265 runs. However, Will Jacks's all-round performance led them to an impressive 89-run victory over Sri Lanka. Here is the preview of the second ODI.
Match highlights
Recap of the 1st ODI
Jacks was the star of the show in the first ODI, scoring 46 runs off 47 balls and taking five wickets for just 22 runs.
For Sri Lanka, only captain Kusal Mendis (42 off 60) and Dunith Wellalage (45 off 36) made significant contributions with the bat.
The rest of their batting lineup faltered against England's bowling attack.
With a win in the first ODI under their belt, England will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be under pressure to perform and stay alive in the series.
Venue details
Pitch report, conditions, and other details
The Headingley pitch in Leeds is known to favor batters. Owing to the same, a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
The spinners will also get some help from the surface in the latter stages of the game.
Winning the toss and opting to bowl first could be a smart move.
While the game will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (5:00pm IST).
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
As per Cricinfo, England and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 83 occasions in ODI cricket.
While the Brits have prevailed 41 times, 38 games landed in Sri Lanka's favour.
The Lankans have 14 wins and 19 defeats in England against the home team.
Since the start of 2016, England have 11 wins and just four defeats versus Sri Lanka (Tied: 1, NR: 3).
Team line-ups
A look at the XIs
England Predicted XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Joe Root has scored 40 or more in each of his last six ODI innings.
Harry Brook smashed 67 off 69 balls in the series opener - his second 50-plus score against the Lankans in ODIs, including a ton.
Pathum Nissanka, who owns a double-hundred in ODI cricket, has scored two fifties across five innings in the format this year.
Albeit in a losing cause, Sachindu Colombage and Asitha Fernando claimed three-fers in the opener.
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