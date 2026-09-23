2nd ODI: Can England seal series win against Sri Lanka? 

Jacks was the star of the show in the first ODI, scoring 46 runs off 47 balls and taking five wickets for just 22 runs.

For Sri Lanka, only captain Kusal Mendis (42 off 60) and Dunith Wellalage (45 off 36) made significant contributions with the bat.

The rest of their batting lineup faltered against England's bowling attack.

With a win in the first ODI under their belt, England will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be under pressure to perform and stay alive in the series.