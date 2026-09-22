Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's comedy pushed to 2027
What's the story
As per a new report, the makers of the upcoming comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have decided to delay its release from December 4 to sometime in 2027. The film was initially set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which will now have a solo release on December 4.
Source quote
'The film is shaping up well...'
A source told Bollywood Hungama about Kumar's production: "The film will take time to get ready and hence, the makers, as well as Akshay Kumar and director Anees Bazmee, felt that it would be wise to bring the film later."
"The film is shaping up well, and the stakeholders are confident that whenever it releases, it'll strike a chord with the audience."
Film details
'Eetha' will now have a solo release on December 4
With the postponement of Kumar's film, Eetha will now enjoy a solo release on December 4.
The film features Kapoor as legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar and is directed by Laxman Utekar.
It also includes Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.
Interestingly, Kapoor's last film was Stree 2, which clashed with Kumar's Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day 2024.