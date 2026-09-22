'Indian comedy belongs...': Vir Das books iconic NYC venue
What's the story
Vir Das is set to take his global stand-up tour, I Say We Run, to New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027. The performance will follow his show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on October 18 as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival. This venue is one of the most famous entertainment venues in New York City.
Career highlights
'There are certain venues that feel bigger...'
Das told Variety India, "There are certain venues that feel bigger than just the room they are in, and Radio City Music Hall is one of those places."
"I've walked into venues around the world carrying the feeling that Indian comedy belongs on these stages, and every time we do this, that feeling gets a little bigger."
Tour insights
'We started this journey at the Royal Albert Hall'
Das added, "We started this journey at the Royal Albert Hall with I Say We Run, and to now be taking the tour to Radio City Music Hall is an incredibly special milestone."
"I've always believed that comedy can travel anywhere, and that audiences everywhere can find something familiar in our stories, our absurdities and our shared human experiences."
He added, "New York has always been a special city for comedy, and Radio City is a dream venue."