'Drishyam 3': How makers dealt with Akshaye Khanna's abrupt exit

In just a few days, Pathak found a replacement for Khanna in Jaideep Ahlawat. He also had to rewrite parts of the script to suit Ahlawat's character.

"He was kind of replacing a character that had been liked by the audience," Pathak said, adding that Ahlawat found the new role fun after reading it.

The entire transition took place within five to six days. Shooting was to begin in a week, after Christmas last year, when Khanna decided to leave.