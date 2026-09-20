Imran Khan's sister arrested ahead of protest demanding his release
What's the story
Authorities arrested Aleema Khanum, the sister of imprisoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, at her home in Lahore, as stated by a spokesperson for PTI. The arrest comes ahead of the party's planned September 27 protest, whose primary demand is the immediate release of Khan.
Khan's imprisonment
Charges against Khan
Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 while facing over 100 criminal and corruption charges, though he has denied all wrongdoing, claiming the accusations are politically motivated.
Earlier, the police had taken four PTI activists and workers into custody.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway in anticipation of the nationwide protests, of which Islamabad is going to be a key location.
Security measures
Security tightened ahead of protests
To enhance security, law enforcement has heightened monitoring and intelligence collection at guest houses, inns, and bus terminals, along with scrutiny of possible contractors who might provide food, water, lodging, and transportation for demonstrators.
Intelligence units, including the Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department, have also been placed on alert.