Bangladesh announce squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Details here

Hridoy's inclusion in the Test squad comes on the back of his unbeaten 350 against South Africa A in Potchefstroom.

Jaker was initially included in the Test squad for the Australia series after Litton Das was doubtful for the tour. However, he made way when Litton recovered in time.

Jaker last played a Test for Bangladesh in July 2025 against Sri Lanka before being recalled for this Afghanistan assignment.