Bangladesh announce squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. The game is scheduled to be played in UAE from October 9-13. Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed has been rested for this match, along with wicketkeeper-batter Amite Hasan. Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy have been included in their places.
Player spotlight
Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy included
Hridoy's inclusion in the Test squad comes on the back of his unbeaten 350 against South Africa A in Potchefstroom.
Jaker was initially included in the Test squad for the Australia series after Litton Das was doubtful for the tour. However, he made way when Litton recovered in time.
Jaker last played a Test for Bangladesh in July 2025 against Sri Lanka before being recalled for this Afghanistan assignment.
Selection rationale
We are prioritizing the Test championship, says Bashar
BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar explained the decision to rest Taskin, saying they are prioritizing the Test Championship.
He said, "We have decided to give rest to Taskin from this Test match. As we are prioritizing the Test Championship so we are looking forward to getting his full service during the Test series against West Indies."
Bashar also said Amite has been replaced by Jaker Ali considering his form.
Injury update
Rana is still recovering from his injury
Nahid Rana is still undergoing rehabilitation for a Grade 2 side strain that has kept him out since July.
Bashar said they want to ensure Rana is fully fit for the more demanding assignments against West Indies and England.
"Rana will be available from October 10. We have four important WTC matches at home ahead of us," he added.
Information
A look at Bangladesh's squad
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam.