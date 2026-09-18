Why Tukaram Mundhe called SRK, Ajay Devgn 'violators of law'
What's the story
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has spoken about the show-cause notices issued to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. He called the actors "violators of the law" and said that one actor has not responded to the notice. This comes after the FDA accused them of surrogate promotion for a product banned in Maharashtra.
Mundhe's statement
'Law will take its own course'
Speaking to NDTV, Mundhe said, "According to you, they may be stars, but according to me they are only advertisers in this case."
"So I am looking at them as violators of the law, and the law will take its own course."
"That's why we have started taking action. We have taken this action as per the law."
Legal proceedings
One actor hasn't responded to the notice
Mundhe confirmed that one of the three actors has not responded to the notice and the FDA has started adjudicating and prosecution proceedings against him.
When asked if Khan has responded to the notice, he said, "I exactly don't remember... because that is with the assistant commissioner."
"Most likely he has not responded, but I'm not too sure about it."
However, he added that two actors who have responded will have their replies heard.
Celebrity endorsement
Mundhe disagrees with argument that responsibility lies with manufacturer
Mundhe disagreed with the argument that responsibility lies with the manufacturer and not the endorser.
He pointed to advertising regulations under the Food Safety Act, saying there is a responsibility specifically placed on the person or institution advertising the product.
He insisted that advertisers have a responsibility to conduct due diligence about what they endorse.
Legal action
FDA issued notices on August 11
For the unversed, the FDA issued the notices on August 11, alleging that the Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring Khan, Devgn, and Shroff amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala. The actors were given 15 days to respond.
The notice cited Section 24 of the FSS Act, which restricts misleading advertisements, and Section 53, under which a person who publishes or is party to the publication of a misleading food advertisement can face a penalty of up to ₹10L.