Vimal ad row: SRK still silent over show-cause notice
What's the story
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have responded to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding their controversial advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, revealed CNN-News18. The regulator had issued show-cause notices to them, along with Shah Rukh Khan, alleging that the ad could be seen as surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product banned in Maharashtra. While Devgn and Shroff have submitted their responses, Khan's reply is still awaited.
Regulatory issues
FDA's statement on the ad controversy
The FDA had previously stated, "It prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala."
They noted that Pan Masala is "a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026."
Delivery details
Details about the notices served to actors
The FDA notices were served to the actors at their respective locations.
Devgn received his notice at his residence in Juhu, while Khan was served at Mannat in Bandra.
Shroff's notice was delivered through his production company, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.
Despite the controversy surrounding the FDA notices, none of the actors have publicly commented on the issue yet.