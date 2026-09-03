ABC supports Taylor Frankie Paul's return to reality TV
What's the story
Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, who was embroiled in a domestic violence incident recently, is set to return for the sixth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (SLOMW). Disney and ABC have reportedly extended their full support for her comeback. An insider told Page Six, "ABC's been great. They have total faith throughout." "It's been a very open line of communication with ABC, and they've been supportive throughout this process."
Recap
Paul was arrested for domestic violence in 2023
Since her arrest for domestic violence in 2023, Paul has reportedly been "working on herself" and "dealing with personal issues."
In March 2026, footage of the alleged incident emerged, showing her throwing metal stools at her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen in front of her daughter Indy.
This led to her temporarily losing custody of their son Ever and ABC pulling the plug on her season of The Bachelorette.
Legal update
Celebrated completion of probation last month
Last month, Paul took to Instagram to celebrate the completion of her three-year probation period following her 2023 arrest.
She revealed that her probation was one of the longest seen for a first-time offense and expressed ignorance about domestic violence at that time.
Despite the challenges, she has been fighting for custody of her children with Mortensen and ex Tate Paul.
Show comeback
Paul hinted at her return earlier this year
Paul hinted at her return for the sixth season of SLOMW in July, responding "Yes" to a fan's question about her participation on social media.
However, network insiders revealed she only learned about her invitation on Tuesday.
The fifth season of SLOMW was also put on hold but is now set to premiere on September 10, with Paul featured in the trailer.