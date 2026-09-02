Google rolls out Pics with advanced AI image-editing tools
What's the story
Google has started rolling out its new image editing tool, Pics, to users. The service is available for subscribers of Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus plans. Google AI Pro for Education users are also getting access to the tool. Pics is built on the Nano Banana image-generation model and allows users to create images through text prompts or existing ones as references.
Tool capabilities
Pics can upscale images to 2K and 4K resolutions
Pics gives users extensive control over their images, allowing them to edit specific parts of an image, whether it was generated by AI or not.
The tool also lets you edit and translate text within any image without changing its design or font. This feature supports 29 languages at launch.
Further, Pics can upscale images to 2K and 4K resolutions while handling multiple edits simultaneously.
Integration benefits
Integrated with Google Docs and Slides
Google has also integrated Pics with its other Workspace apps.
Users can access the app within Docs and Slides by clicking on an image to access the full range of controls. This way, they don't have to switch tabs for editing.
Soon, users will also be able to edit any image saved in Google Drive using this new tool.
Enhanced features
Collaborative editing and object segmentation
The new capabilities of Pics also include object segmentation, allowing users to easily isolate and transform an object without affecting the rest of the image.
You can leave text comments on specific areas for targeted changes and make multiple edits at once.
The tool also supports collaborative editing, letting you share your creations with friends or teammates for joint work on the same image.