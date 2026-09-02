Akshay Kumar's 'Samuk' ropes in 'Avengers: Doomsday' art director
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's upcoming alien thriller, Samuk, has added another international name to its technical team. Chris Peters, who served as an art director for Marvel Studios's Avengers: Doomsday, is now part of director Kanishk Varma's movie. The film is currently being shot in Cardiff, Wales, and combines elements of "military realism, survival horror, and alien mythology."
Production details
'Chris's experience with large-scale international productions...'
As one of the few alien thrillers in Hindi cinema, Samuk needs a visually immersive world.
A source close to the production told Mid-Day that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Varma felt Peters would be perfect for designing this on-screen universe.
They added, "Samuk is being mounted on a big scale. Chris's experience with large-scale international productions makes him a natural fit."
Team expansion
More about the film's international crew
Peters's addition to the team follows the hiring of Oscar-nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis, who is working on Samuk's alien design, and British action director Luke Tumber.
The source said, "The production design is integral to making the audience believe in this world. The team will shoot for the next two months in the UK."
Meanwhile, Kumar is also gearing up for the release of Haiwaan on September 11.