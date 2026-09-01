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India's manufacturing sector hits 5-year low in August
The PMI fell to 52.8 from 53.5

India's manufacturing sector hits 5-year low in August

By Mudit Dube
Sep 01, 2026
11:24 am
What's the story

India's manufacturing sector has hit a five-year low in August, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The index fell to 52.8 from July's 53.5, indicating a slowdown in growth. This is mainly due to weak demand and lower new orders and output. The decline also led to job losses for the first time in over two years.

PMI importance

Manufacturing PMI and GDP growth

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI is a key indicator of manufacturing activity, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

Despite the decline in August, India's economy grew by 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, beating expectations of 7.1%. This was mainly due to an investment boom and growth in the manufacturing sector.

However, growth is expected to slow down to 6.6% in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Orders surge

New orders and output

New orders in August rose at the slowest pace since August 2021, owing to challenging market conditions and weak demand for certain goods.

However, export orders also grew but at a slower rate than July.

Output continued to expand but at its slowest pace in five years.

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Employment and costs

Cost pressures ease

In a sign of caution, factory headcount fell for the first time in 30 months, albeit marginally.

However, cost pressures eased, with input price inflation falling to a six-month low.

Firms responded by limiting increases in their selling prices, resulting in output charge inflation slowing down to its weakest level in 45 months and falling below its long-run trend.

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