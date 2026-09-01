India's manufacturing sector hits 5-year low in August

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI is a key indicator of manufacturing activity, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

Despite the decline in August, India's economy grew by 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, beating expectations of 7.1%. This was mainly due to an investment boom and growth in the manufacturing sector.

However, growth is expected to slow down to 6.6% in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll.